Al llegar a la base aérea de Torrejón se les tomó la temperatura y se les hizo un test de antígenos. Y a la salida se les realizó un seguimiento médico. 

30/08/2021 Carolina Darias
La ministra de Sanidad, Carolina Darias, en rueda de prensa. A.Martínez Vélez. POOL / Europa Press

madrid

La ministra de Sanidad, Carolina Darias, ha puesto de manifiesto este lunes que su departamento únicamente ha detectado un caso de infección por coronavirus entre los afganos que fueron evacuados de Afganistán por las Fuerzas Armadas españolas tras el triunfo de los talibanes. 

Lo ha comunicado en una entrevista en Onda Cero en la que ha asegurado que la operación de rescate de los afganos, y sus familias, que colaboraron con los militares y diplomáticos españoles durante los últimos 20 años fue "tremendamente compleja" y supuso "un gran esfuerzo y un gran despliegue de inteligencia y logística sobre el terreno".

Además, Darias ha explicado que Sanidad estuvo involucrada en el dispositivo para la realización de una "valoración clínica" de los afganos nada más llegar a la base aérea de Torrejón de Ardoz (Madrid). A todos se les tomó la temperatura, se les realizó un test de antígenos y se les hizo un control médico a la salida de las instalaciones militares.

Por lo tanto, la delegada de Sanidad ha confirmado que únicamente se ha detectado un caso de coronavirus entre los más de 2.000 afganos evacuados por el Ejército español. Así, la ministra ha sugerido que "el virus está donde hay movilidad, y, en este caso, bastante tienen con lo que tienen" en su país.

