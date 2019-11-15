Público
Crisis en Bolivia Bolivia se retira del ALBA y rompe relaciones con Venezuela tras el golpe de Estado

El Gobierno interino boliviano analiza también el posible retiro de la Unión de Naciones Suramericanas (Unasur).

15/11/2019 - La opositora Jeanine Áñez, autoproclamada presidenta de Bolivia. / REUTERS - HENRY ROMERO

Bolivia se retira de la Alianza Bolivariana para los Pueblos de Nuestra América (Alba) y rompe relaciones con Venezuela tras el golpe de Estado. Además, el Gobierno interino boliviano analiza también el posible retiro de la Unión de Naciones Suramericanas (Unasur).

"Ya no somos parte del tratado del Alba. Estamos analizando la desvinculación del tratado de Unasur", dijo Longaric, en una rueda de prensa en La Paz, junto a la ministra interina de Comunicación, Roxana Lizárraga.

Por otro lado, Longaric afirmó que se iban a romper relaciones con Venezuela. "Por supuesto que se va a romper relaciones con el Gobierno de Maduro", afirmó la diplomática. Añadió que se "dará el plazo correspondiente a todo el personal de la Embajada de Venezuela para que abandonen el país por haberse involucrado en asuntos internos del Estado".

Bolivia está sumida en una crisis tras los comicios del 20 de octubre. Evo Morales renunció a la presidencia del Gobierno y se encuentra en México tras ofrecerle asilo político. 

La opositora Jeanine Áñez se autoproclamó presidenta de Bolivia el pasado miércoles con tan solo el apoyo de una tercera parte del Parlamento, culminando así con el golpe de Estado en el país.

