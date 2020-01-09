Las condiciones extremas y el alto grado de aislamiento de la Antártida suponen fuertes barreras, tanto físicas como geográficas, para la llegada de nuevos organismos al continente blanco. Sin embargo, el calentamiento global y la actividad humana en la región están debilitando estas barreras y permitiendo la llegada de especies invasoras.
Entre ellas se encuentra Eretmoptera murphyi, un mosquito sin alas que fue introducido en la base inglesa de Signy (en el archipiélago Orcadas del Sur), y que lleva ya casi 60 años adaptándose al medio antártico para colonizarlo progresivamente.
Tal vez se pueda pensar que debido a su diminuto tamaño su introducción tiene poco impacto en el ecosistema antártico pero su número crece año tras año. En la actualidad, alcanza densidades de más de cientos de miles por metro cuadrado en la isla de Signy, convirtiéndose en una maquina transformadora del medio.
Difícil de erradicar
Precisamente su pequeño tamaño hace muy difícil cualquier acción de erradicación, por lo que las medidas actuales de protección ambiental se limitan a evitar su expansión a nuevos enclaves. En estas tareas se halla inmerso un grupo multidisciplinar de investigadores españoles de la Universidad Complutense de Madrid, el Museo Nacional de Ciencias Naturales MNCN-CSIC (proyecto NICHEAPPS) y la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos (proyecto ANTECO) junto con colaboradores ingleses y australianos.
"El estudio de la ecofisiología del organismo nos permite realizar modelos predictivos de su posible expansión geográfica con el fin de establecer medidas de cuarentena así como predecir futuros procesos de invasión", apuntan los investigadores.
Las previsiones de cambio climático auguran mayor facilidad para el establecimiento de esta y otras especies no nativas que, si no son frenadas, dañaran irremediablemente la vida autóctona. En la próxima campaña antártica española, investigadores del grupo se desplazarán a la isla Rey Jorge para estudiar en colaboración con el programa polar uruguayo la reciente presencia de otro mosquito invasor, Trichocera maculipennis, que amenaza a los frágiles ecosistemas terrestres antárticos.
