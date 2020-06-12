Madrid
Li Wenliang, el oftalmólogo chino de 34 años que alertó sobre la covid -19 y que falleció en febrero a causa de la misma, esperaba un hijo con su esposa, Fu Xuejie, que ha anunciado que el bebé nació el pasado viernes en Wuhan.
Fu Xuejie definió el alumbramiento como el "regalo final" de su marido y dijo que se encargará de cuidarlo mucho. A través de las redes sociales ha recibido innumerables felicitaciones.
Li Wenliang observó que siete personas, procedentes de un mercado local de mariscos, habían sido diagnosticadas y puestas en cuarentena con una enfermedad parecida al SARS, antes de confirmarse la amenaza que suponía la covid-19 para la población.
Símbolo de la lucha contra la covid-19
El oftalmólogo se convirtió rápidamente en un símbolo popular de la lucha contra la covid-19 y contra la rigidez del Partido Comunista Chino por advertir sobre su letalidad a pesar de que la Policía le dijo que "dejara de hacer comentarios falsos" y fue investigado por "propagar rumores".
Cuando Wenliang advirtió sobre la covid-19, la policía le dijo que "dejara de hacer comentarios falsos" y fue investigado por "propagar rumores"
Temiendo que una enfermedad parecida al SARS volviera a expandirse, Wenliang envió una recomendación a un grupo de exalumnos de la escuela de medicina a través de WeChat y les pidió que se protegieran bien con mucha ropa y utilizaran mascarillas. Días después, fue obligado a rectificar por las autoridades chinas, que más tarde le pidieron perdón públicamente.
Su muerte generó una notoria polémica, ya que primero se anunció su fallecimiento, más tarde se desmintió y, tras varias horas de confusión, el centro hospitalario certificó su deceso.
