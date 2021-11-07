madridActualizado:
La escalada de tensión en el Magreb, ha supuesto que Mohamed VI se pronuncie al respecto, este pasado sábado. Según ha informado Efe, el monarca ha catalogado el territorio del Sáhara Occidental como innegociable, alegando que "para Marruecos, el Sáhara no puede ser objeto de negociación. Además, la marroquidad del Sáhara jamás se planteó ni se planteará nunca sobre la mesa de las negociaciones". Esto lo ha hecho público en su discurso con motivo del 46 aniversario de la Marcha Verde, iniciativa que permitió la anexión del Sáhara Occidental al país.
El monarca afirmó que Marruecos negocia para alcanzar una solución pacífica a este "conflicto artificial" regional y recalcó su aferramiento al proceso político de las Naciones Unidas y al alto el fuego. De la misma forma ha manifestado que no se plantea otra situación para el territorio saharaui que no pase por la soberanía y la integridad territorial marroquí, situación que entra en conflicto con la autodeterminación que demanda el Frente Polisario.
Así es cómo ha hecho público que Marruecos no firmará con ningún país o bloque regional acuerdos que no engloben al territorio del Sáhara Occidental. Pues ha manifestado su "orgullo" por la "decisión soberana" de EEUU de reconocer la "soberanía total de Marruecos sobre su Sáhara".
En este mismo discurso de Mohamed VI es el que ha ignorado la actual escalada de tensión con Argelia derivada de la acusación de Argel a Rabat de matar a tres de sus ciudadanos en un supuesto bombardeo. Las relaciones diplomáticas ya se habían estado enfriando en los últimos meses, provocando que el 31 del pasado mes de octubre, Argelia decidiese cerrar el Gasoducto Magreb Europa (GME), que desde hace 25 años abastecía a España y Portugal a través de territorio marroquí.
Pese a esa situación, Mohamed VI expresó su deseo a los "cinco pueblos magrebíes (...) de alcanzar mayor desarrollo y prosperidad, en el seno de la unidad y la estabilidad".
