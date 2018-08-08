El Gobierno alemán y el español han terminado de cerrar el acuerdo por el cual España aceptará la devolución de migrantes que se encuentren en Alemania pero que entraron a la UE por España, según ha informado este miércoles Eleonore Petermann, portavoz del Ministerio de Interior en Berlín.
Conforme a las explicaciones de Petermann, se trata de personas que han sido detenidas en la frontera alemana y de cuyas solicitudes de asilo se debe encargar España.
El presidente del Gobierno español, Pedro Sánchez, ya anunció su disposición a acoger a estos migrantes durante una reunión con la canciller alemana, Angela Merkel, el pasado mes de junio en Bruselas. El acuerdo, según fuentes de Moncloa, permitirá la evolución a España de cerca de un centenar al año.
Según el Gobierno alemán, el acuerdo se alcanzó el pasado 6 de agosto, entrará en vigor el 11 y los inmigrantes afectados serán enviados a España en un plazo de 48 horas.
Además, no prevé contraprestaciones por parte de Alemania, probablemente, según han reflejado otros medios alemanes, porque España considera que el número de migrantes que serán devueltos es muy limitado.
Merkel tiene previsto visitar este fin de semana al presidente en el Palacio de las Marismillas, la finca de Patrimonio del Estado donde Sánchez pasa unos días de vacaciones con su familia.
Junto con el acuerdo con España, el Ministerio de Interior alemán negocia también actualmente pactos similares con Grecia e Italia para poder devolver a los migrantes que llegan a Alemania desde allí.
Estas medidas forman parte del convenio que alcanzaron los socios del Gobierno alemán (conservadores y socialdemócratas) tras una larga disputa sobre la política de asilo de Alemania que amenazaron la estabilidad del Ejecutivo liderado por Merkel.
El tema de los refugiados e inmigrantes es un asunto candente en Alemania, un país que desde 2015 ha registrado la llegada de casi 1,5 millones de solicitantes de asilo, y se ha convertido en el principal punto de fricción dentro de la alianza conservadora de la canciller Angela Merkel.
