Crisis política en Bolivia Evo Morales llama al diálogo a la oposición para pacificar Bolivia

El presidente boliviano comparece ante la prensa por primera vez desde que este pasado viernes comenzaran a amotinarse unidades de la Policía.

Evo Morales se dirige a los medios en La Paz. (CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS | REUTERS)

El presidente de Bolivia, Evo Morales, durante una rueda de prensa. | (EFE | MARTÍN ALIPAZ)

El presidente de Bolivia, Evo Morales, llamó este sábado a la oposición a instalar una mesa de diálogo en busca de la pacificación del país, inmerso en una grave crisis política y social desde las pasadas elecciones.

Evo Morales compareció ante los medios por primera vez desde que el día antes comenzaran a amotinarse unidades de la Policía, a la que exigió que cumpla con su papel constitucional.

(Habrá ampliación)

