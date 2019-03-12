El Gobierno de Estados Unidos ha anunciado que retirará a lo largo de esta semana al personal diplomático que todavía queda en su embajada de Caracas por el "deterioro de la situación" en Venezuela y por constituir su presencia un "obstáculo" a la estrategia de Washington. "Esta decisión refleja el deterioro de la situación en Venezuela, así como la conclusión de que la presencia de personal diplomático en la embajada se ha convertido en un obstáculo para la política estadounidense", ha afirmado en un comunicado el secretario de Estado de Estados Unidos., Mike Pompeo.
Washington ya ordenó el pasado 24 de enero la evacuación de su personal diplomático no esencial de Venezuela, aunque dejó a un grupo de funcionarios para gestionar la embajada en Caracas con "capacidad limitada a proveer servicios de emergencia a los ciudadanos estadounidenses". Esta decisión se tomó el día después de que el Gobierno de Nicolás Maduro ordenase la expulsión de todo el personal diplomático de Estados Unidos en el país caribeño y tras el reconocimiento, por parte del presidente, Donald Trump, del líder opositor Juan Guaidó como mandatario legítimo.
Washington, sin embargo, respondió entonces que no retiraría a su personal al no reconocer la autoridad de Maduro, al que se refirió como "expresidente". "Estados Unidos mantiene relaciones diplomáticas con Venezuela y las llevaremos a cabo a través del Gobierno interino de Guaidó, que ha invitado a nuestra misión a permanecer en Venezuela", dijo en esa ocasión Pompeo.
Washington lidera una estrategia internacional para deponer a Maduro y entregarle el poder a Guaidó, quien ha recibido el reconocimiento de más de 50 países, en su mayoría americanos y europeos, aunque también de Israel y Australia.
Maduro, por su parte, mantiene el apoyo de Rusia y China, así como de Cuba, México o Bolivia. Tanto Trump como sus más cercanos asesores en Washington han repetido que "todas las opciones", incluida la militar, "están sobre la mesa" para sacar a Maduro del poder.
