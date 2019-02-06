El dirigente oficialista Adán Chávez, hermano del fallecido presidente Hugo Chávez (1999-2013), dijo este martes que el chavismo está dispuesto a "tomar" los fusiles para defender Venezuela ante una invasión, mientras el líder chavista Diosdado Cabello indicó que cualquier fuerza extranjera será "repelida". "Estamos preparados, dispuestos y dispuestas (...) para enfrentar en el terreno que sea necesario los intentos del imperio y sus aliados de invadirnos, de desatar una guerra en nuestro territorio, si tenemos que tomar los fusiles, los tomaremos, que nadie lo dude", indicó Chávez aunque apuntó: "esto no es lo que queremos".

El también asambleísta dijo esto en una sesión de la oficialista Asamblea Nacional Constituyente (ANC), donde varios de sus miembros, entre ellos su presidente, Diosdado Cabello, advirtieron que están dispuestos a defender su "patria". "Esto es un territorio que se respeta (...) cualquier unidad militar que intente penetrar a nuestro territorio será repelida y nuestro territorio será defendido por nuestra Fuerza Armada Nacional Bolivariana, no tengamos dudas de eso", señaló Cabello.

El jefe de la Constituyente se dirigió entonces al jefe del Parlamento, el opositor Juan Guadió— quien se adjudicó las competencias del Ejecutivo como presidente encargado por considerar al presidente Nicolás Maduro ilegítimo-, y le dijo que tuviera en cuenta que el chavismo cuenta con la Fuerza Armada. "Mire señor Guaidó: usted no ha escuchado el silbido de una bala cerca de usted. No sabe qué se siente cuando una bala pega a tres centímetros de una cuarta de dónde está usted (...) no tiene la más mínima idea de lo que eso significa", apuntó al señalar que "una cosa es llamar al diablo y otro verlo venir de allá contoneándose".

El Gobierno venezolano ha señalado en reiteradas oportunidades que la Administración del presidente estadounidense Donald Trump, y sus aliados en la región, buscan invadir Venezuela, para según han denunciado los portavoces chavistas, apropiarse de las riquezas del país. Por ello, aseguran que se encuentran detrás de las acciones y decisiones que toma la oposición que, liderada por Guaidó, ha desafiado a Maduro en los últimos días llamando a movilizaciones.

La oposición considera que Maduro "usurpa" el poder tras haber sido electo en unos comicios tachados fraudulentos, y adelanta una hoja de ruta para desalojarlo del poder