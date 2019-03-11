Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Crisis en Venezuela Una investigación muestra que un seguidor de Guaidó provocó el incendio del camión con ayuda humanitaria

Una grabación a la que ha tenido acceso 'The New York Times' muestra como uno de los seguidores del autoproclamado presidente de Venezuela lanzó dos bombas molotov contra la policía venezolana, que impactaron sobre el vehículo.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Fotograma del vídeo al que ha tenido acceso The New York Times en el que se aprecia como el cóctel Molotov impacta sobre el camión.

Fotograma del vídeo al que ha tenido acceso The New York Times en el que se aprecia como el cóctel Molotov impacta sobre el camión.

Este sábado ardió uno de los camiones que viajaba a Venezuela con ayuda humanitaria en el Puente Internacional Francisco de Paula Santander, frontera con Colombia. Un incendio del que el vicepresidente de Estados Unidos, Mike Pence, culpó a Nicolás Maduro. "El tirano en Caracas bailó mientras sus secuaces “quemaban comida y medicinas", dijo el segundo del Ejecutivo de Donald Trump en unas declaraciones que recoge The New York Times. La oposición venezolana calificó este hecho como la "evidencia crueldad de Maduro" después de que las televisiones y medios de comunicación de toda América Latina difundieran estas imágenes. 

Pero unas grabaciones inéditas que ha obtenido The New York times desmienten que la quema fuera responsabilidad de Maduro. De hecho, según relata el diario, se puede observar como es uno de los seguidores del autoproclamado presidente en funciones de Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, quien lanza dos bombas molotov contra la policía venezolana, pero que terminan impactando sobre el vehículo, por lo que esta acción se convertiría en la causa más probable del incendio. 

Unos segundos después de que el manifestante lanzara este artefacto la grabación muestra el camión en llamas. Esta misma persona aparece en otro vídeo, justo unos veinte minutos antes de lo sucedido, también lanzando un cóctel Molotov que impactó contra otro camión, sin que el vehículo se incendiara. 

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas