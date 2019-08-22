Seis ancianos, entre 62 y 85 años, han sido detenidos por realizar "actividades lascivas y sexuales" en público en la reserva natural de Grace Richardson, EEUU. Este parque es un punto de encuentro para practicar "cruising", es decir, hacer actividades sexuales en lugares públicos.
Esta no es la primera vez que la policía sorprende a gente manteniendo relaciones sexuales en este lugar, ya que el parque aparece anunciado en internet.
Los detenidos, cinco hombres y una mujer de 85 años, fueron puestos en libertad tras declarar en la comisaría. Los ancianos están acusados de alteración del orden público y dos de ellos también por exhibicionismo, según informa la cadena de noticias NBC.
La policía acudió al parque debido a las quejas por parte de los vecinos el pasado 9 de agosto.
Uno de los arrestados ya fue detenido en 2017 por pasear desnudo por un parque, alegando que era por "razones médicas".
