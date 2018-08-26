Público
Público

Cuatro muertos en un tiroteo en un torneo de videojuegos en Florida

Los disparos se han registrado en uno de los restaurantes de un conocido centro comercial y turístico de Jacksonville.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0

Cuatro personas han muerto en un tiroteo registrado este domingo en uno de los restaurantes de un conocido centro comercial y turístico de Jacksonville, en el norte de Florida, informan medios locales. Según el canal News4Jax, hay además siete heridos de bala.

Las autoridades policiales no han informado cifras, pero hablan de "múltiples víctimas mortales en la escena del crimen y muchas trasladas" a hospitales. Los disparos se han producido mientras se celebraba un torneo del videojuego de fútbol americano 'Madden'.

Etiquetas