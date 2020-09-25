Estás leyendo: Cuatro personas heridas tras un ataque con machetes junto a la antigua sede de 'Charlie Hebdo' en París

''Charlie Hebdo' Cuatro personas heridas tras un ataque con machetes junto a la antigua sede de 'Charlie Hebdo' en París

La Policía ha detenido y está interrogando a un sospechoso del atentado.

La Policía francesa vigila el lugar del ataque. (EFE)

Público | efe

Cuatro personas resultaron heridas este viernes, dos de ellas de gravedad, tras un ataque perpetrado con un arma blanca –al parecer un machete– justo delante de la antigua sede parisina del semanario satírico Charlie Hebdo por un hombre que inicialmente se dio a la fuga pero que finalmente fue detenido.

El presunto autor del ataque se dio a la fuga tras el atentado, aunque a los pocos minutos la Policía francesa informó de la detención del sospechoso en la zona de la Plaza de la Bastilla. El detenido ya está siendo interrogado, han informado fuentes policiales.

La policía está investigando las circunstancia de ese ataque, que tuvo lugar en el bulevar Richard Lenoir, en el distrito 11 de la capital, y donde se han cerrado las escuelas, guarderías y residencias de ancianos de la zona.

Un testigo relató a BFM-TV que toda la zona está cerrada y que "hay policías por todas partes".

El primer ministro francés, Jean Castex, suspendió un discurso que debía pronunciar para acudir al centro de crisis del Ministerio del Interior a fin de conocer los detalles del ataque.

Charlie Hebdo fue objeto de un atentado islamista el 7 de enero de 2015, en el que fueron asesinadas 12 personas, después de que el semanario publicara caricaturas de Mahoma.

El proceso contra los presuntos cómplices de ese ataque y de otros atentados islamistas que tuvieron lugar en París se está desarrollando desde comienzos de este mes en la capital francesa. 

