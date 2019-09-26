Público
Cuba EEUU sanciona a Raúl Castro por "graves violaciones de derechos humanos"

La medida también afecta a los hijos del exmandatario cubano "debido a su implicación en graves violaciones de derechos humanos, según ha anunciado el secretario de Estado, Mike Pompeo.

26/09/2019 - El secretario de Estado de EEUU, Mike Pompeo, que se encuentra en Nueva York. / REUTERS - DARREN ORNITZ

Estados Unidos anunció este jueves sanciones contra el expresidente cubano y líder del Partido Comunista de Cuba (PCC, único legal), Raúl Castro, por "su implicación en graves violaciones de derechos humanos", una medida que también afecta a los hijos del exmandatario.

"El Departamento designa públicamente (como sancionado) a Raúl Modesto Castro Ruz (...) debido a su implicación en graves violaciones de derechos humanos", anunció en un comunicado el secretario de Estado de EEUU, Mike Pompeo, que se encuentra en Nueva York.

