Cuba retira las acreditaciones de prensa a tres periodistas de la Agencia Efe en vísperas de la marcha cívica opositora

MadridActualizado:
Las autoridades cubanas ha retirado este sábado las acreditaciones de prensa a los periodistas de la Agencia Efe en Cuba, en vísperas de la ilegalizada marcha cívica que se celebrará el lunes 15 para pedir un cambio político en la isla.
Los responsables del Centro de Prensa Internacional convocaron con urgencia al equipo de Efe en La Habana que está actualmente acreditado -tres redactores, un fotógrafo y un cámara de TV- para comunicarles la decisión, sin aclarar si la medida es temporal o definitiva.
La disposición fue adoptada un mes y medio después de que se hubiera retirado la acreditación al coordinador de redacción de Efe en La Habana, quien ha explicado en la red social Twitter lo sucedido y ha expresado sus dudas sobre si su recién publicada entrevista al principal líder de la manifestación opositora, Yunior García Aguilera, y una noticia sobre el arresto de Coco Fariñas "ha influido en la decisión del Gobierno cubano".
Las autoridades advirtieron al equipo de Efe que no puede realizar su labor periodística a partir de este momento, y tampoco quisieron aclarar los motivos exactos que les han llevado a tomar esta decisión.
La resolución ocurre en un momento delicado en Cuba con una marcha cívica convocada por la oposición para el próximo lunes, con el fin de reclamar un cambio político en la isla, que ha sido ilegalizada por el Gobierno y cuando el país abre mañana, domingo, sus fronteras al turismo.
Es la primera vez que Cuba retira las credenciales a la Agencia Efe y no hay constancia de que esta medida haya sido adoptada en otra ocasión con una agencia de noticias internacional en la isla.
