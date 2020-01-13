Las ONG Amnistía Internacional, Transparencia Internacional y Civicus no participarán este año en el diálogo de la sociedad civil en el marco del G20 porque la organización rotatoria recae esta edición en Arabia Saudí.

"El Reino de Arabia Saudí arresta y juzga con frecuencia a defensores de los derechos humanos, censura la libertad de expresión, limita la libertad de movimiento y tortura y maltrata a periodistas y activistas detenidos", y discrimina además "sistemáticamente" a las mujeres "en la ley y en la práctica", justifican en un comunicado conjunto las tres ONG.

"Como organizaciones líderes de la sociedad civil presentes en la mayor parte de países –pero significativamente no en Arabia Saudí– no podemos participar en un proceso que busca dar legitimidad internacional a un país que no concede ningún espacio a la sociedad civil y donde no se toleran voces independientes", agregan.

Las organizaciones argumentan que no van a participar en los encuentros que se organizan para dar voz a la sociedad civil en el marco del G20 –que agrupa a las principales economías avanzadas y emergentes–, como forma de protestar por el intento de Riad de promocionarse como un "país moderno" y "atractivo para inversores".

El G20 es un foro para gobiernos, pero sindicatos, ONG y otras organizaciones tienen también la posibilidad de expresar sus reivindicaciones y tratar de influir en los líderes políticos a través de una serie de encuentros paralelos denominados Civil 20.