Público
Público

Cumbre del G20 Amnistía y Transparencia no participarán en las reuniones previas a la cumbre del G20 por organizarse en Arabia Saudí

Las ONG justifican que no pueden formar parte de "un proceso que busca dar legitimidad internacional a un país que no concede ningún espacio a la sociedad civil y donde no se toleran voces independientes".

Publicidad
Media: 5
Votos: 4
Mohamed bin Salman, príncipe heredero de Arabia Saudí, durante su reunión este domingo con el primer ministro de Japón. REUTERS

Mohamed bin Salman, príncipe heredero de Arabia Saudí, durante su reunión este domingo con el primer ministro de Japón. REUTERS

Las ONG Amnistía Internacional, Transparencia Internacional y Civicus no participarán este año en el diálogo de la sociedad civil en el marco del G20 porque la organización rotatoria recae esta edición en Arabia Saudí.

"El Reino de Arabia Saudí arresta y juzga con frecuencia a defensores de los derechos humanos, censura la libertad de expresión, limita la libertad de movimiento y tortura y maltrata a periodistas y activistas detenidos", y discrimina además "sistemáticamente" a las mujeres "en la ley y en la práctica", justifican en un comunicado conjunto las tres ONG.

"Como organizaciones líderes de la sociedad civil presentes en la mayor parte de países –pero significativamente no en Arabia Saudí– no podemos participar en un proceso que busca dar legitimidad internacional a un país que no concede ningún espacio a la sociedad civil y donde no se toleran voces independientes", agregan.

Las organizaciones argumentan que no van a participar en los encuentros que se organizan para dar voz a la sociedad civil en el marco del G20 –que agrupa a las principales economías avanzadas y emergentes–, como forma de protestar por el intento de Riad de promocionarse como un "país moderno" y "atractivo para inversores".

El G20 es un foro para gobiernos, pero sindicatos, ONG y otras organizaciones tienen también la posibilidad de expresar sus reivindicaciones y tratar de influir en los líderes políticos a través de una serie de encuentros paralelos denominados Civil 20.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias de Internacional