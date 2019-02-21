Público
DACA Al menos 70 muertos y decenas de heridos por un incendio en la capital de Bangladesh

El fuego se ha originado en un almacén de productos químicos que se encontraba en la planta baja de un edificio de cinco plantas situado en en Daca. Después, las llamas se han propagado rápidamente a otros tres edificios cercanos.

Los Bomberos trabajan para apagar el fuego declarado e en el casco antiguo de Daca, Bangladesh./ EFE

Al menos 70 personas han muerto este miércoles a causa de un incendio registrado en una zona residencial de la capital de Bangladesh, Daca, según han confirmado las autoridades del país asiático. El subdirector adjunto del Departamento de Bomberos y Defensa Civil, Tarek Hasan Bhuiyan, ha confirmado que el número de víctimas mortales se encuentra en 70. Sin embargo, teme que la cifra pueda aumentar. Además, 41 personas han resultado heridas por el incendio y han sido trasladadas al Hospital del Colegio Médico de Daca.

El fuego se ha originado alrededor de las 22.40 (hora local) en un almacén de productos químicos que se encontraba en la planta baja de un edificio de cinco plantas situado en la Ciudad Vieja de Daca. El jefe del servicio de bomberos ha señalado que las llamas se han propagado rápidamente a otros tres edificios cercanos. Un total de 37 unidades de Bomberos han logrado controlar el fuego alrededor de las 3.00 (hora local) de este jueves, tal y como ha recogido el diario local The Daily Star.

Hasta el momento se desconocen las causas del suceso. Según el diario Dhaka Tribune, en el edificio también había un almacén de plásticos y estaba repleto de material inflamable. La primera ministra de Bangladesh, Sheij Hasina, ha expresado una profunda conmoción y ha ordenado a las autoridades que brinden el apoyo necesario a las familias de las víctimas.

