Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson y James A. Robinson, galardonados con el Nobel de Economía

MAdridActualizado:
Los economistas Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson y James A. Robinson han sido galardonados con el Nobel de Economía en 2024 "por sus estudios sobre cómo se forman las instituciones y cómo afectan la prosperidad".
El Nobel de Economía no forma parte del legado de Alfred Nobel, ya que fue establecido en 1968 por el Riksbanken, el banco central sueco, coincidiendo con el 300 aniversario de la entidad, y fue concedido por primera vez en 1969, distinguiendo al noruego Ragnar Frisch y al holandés Jan Tinbergen.
El importe del premio completo en 2024 asciende a un total de 11 millones de coronas suecas (969.140 euros).
(Habrá ampliación)
¿Te ha resultado interesante esta noticia?
Comentarios<% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
Comentarios:
<% if(_.allKeys(comments).length > 0) { %> <% _.each(comments, function(comment) { %>Mostrar más comentarios
-
<% }); %>
<% } else { %>
<% if(comment.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= comment.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<%= comment.user.username %>
<% if(_.allKeys(comment.children.models).length > 0) { %>
<%= comment.published %>
<%= comment.dateTime %>
<%= comment.text %>
Responder
- No hay comentarios para esta noticia.
<% } %>
<% _.each(comment.children.models, function(children) { %> <% children = children.toJSON() %><% } %> <% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
-
<% }); %>
<% if(children.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= children.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<% if(children.parent.id != comment.id) { %>
en respuesta a <%= children.parent.username %>
<% } %>
<%= children.user.username %>
<%= children.published %>
<%= children.dateTime %>
<%= children.text %>
Responder