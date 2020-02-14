Estás leyendo: El PIB creció un 1,2% en la eurozona y un 1,4% en la UE en 2019

El PIB creció un 1,2% en la eurozona y un 1,4% en la UE en 2019

Entre las grandes potencias, España fue la que más creció, un 0,5%, seguida de Países Bajos, aunque los mayores incrementos del PIB en el área de la moneda única se dieron en Lituania y Chipre.

Las cifras confirman la ralentización de la economía del continente en el cuarto trimestre | Archivo

Bruselas

Actualizado:

efe

El producto interior bruto (PIB) de la eurozona se incrementó en un 1,2% en 2019, mientras que el de la Unión Europea (UE) avanzó un 1,4%, de acuerdo con la segunda estimación publicada este viernes por la oficina de estadística comunitaria, Eurostat.

Las cifras confirman además la ralentización de la economía del continente en el cuarto trimestre, periodo en que el crecimiento fue del 0,1 % tanto en el área de la moneda única como en el conjunto de los Veintisiete, dos décimas menos que en el tercer trimestre en ambos casos.

En el débil crecimiento en el área de la moneda única en el cuarto trimestre pesaron el mal desempeño de la mayoría de sus grandes economías, con una contracción del PIB del 0,3% en Italia y del 0,1% en Francia, y el estancamiento del indicador en Alemania.

Entre las grandes potencias, España fue la que más creció, un 0,5%, seguida de Países Bajos (0,4 %), si bien los mayores incrementos del PIB en el área de la moneda única se dieron en Lituania (1,3%) y Chipre (0,8%).

En el conjunto de la Unión, los principales avances en comparación con el trimestre previo se observaron en Rumanía (1,5%), seguido de Lituania (1,3%) y Hungría (1,0%), mientras que la economía finlandesa fue la que más retrocedió (0,4%). Eurostat no proporcionó cifras de crecimiento anuales por país.

Por otra parte, la creación de empleo, al contrario que el PIB, aceleró entre octubre y diciembre, con un aumento del 0,3% en el número de personas con trabajo en la eurozona y del 0,2% en el conjunto de la UE, frente al incremento del 0,1% registrado en ambas zonas en el tercer trimestre.

En el conjunto de 2019, el empleo creció un 1,1% en el área de la moneda única y un 1% en los Veintisiete, según la primera estimación difundida por Eurostat. La oficina de estadística comunitaria publicará los datos revisados del PIB y sus agregados y de empleo el próximo 20 de marzo.

