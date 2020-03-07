Estás leyendo: Decenas de sepultados tras derrumbarse un hotel de China que servía de zona de cuarentena por el coronavirus

Decenas de sepultados tras derrumbarse un hotel de China que servía de zona de cuarentena por el coronavirus

Varias decenas de personas permanecen sepultadas bajo los escombros tras el desplome.

Imágenes del hotel derrumbado que servía de zona de cuarentena en Quanzhou. REUTERS
Pekín

Actualizado:

efe

Varias decenas de personas permanecen sepultadas bajo los escombros tras el derrumbe, en la localidad oriental china de Quanzhou, de un edificio que servía de centro de cuarentena para prevenir la propagación del coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

La prensa estatal informó hoy de que al menos 38 personas habían sido rescatadas hasta las 23.16 hora local (15.16 hora GMT), de las en torno a 70 que se encontraban en el interior del edificio en el momento del suceso.

Un operativo de emergencias compuesto por 147 efectivos trabaja para tratar de rescatar a las personas que siguen atrapadas. El edificio accidentado es el del Hotel Xinjia, que –al igual que otros centros hosteleros y deportivos de gran capacidad del país asiático– había sido adecuado como centro de observación para contactos cercanos de enfermos de neumonía COVID-19.

A raíz de la epidemia de coronavirus, que ha dejado en China al menos 3.070 muertos y 80.651 infectados, el Gobierno del país asiático ha puesto en marcha una serie de medidas para frenar los contagios de la enfermedad, como la construcción de varios hospitales provisionales en tiempo récord o la habilitación de edificios de otros usos para el combate contra la enfermedad.

