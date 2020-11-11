Estás leyendo: El juez que investiga el caso "Delcygate" archiva la causa

La vicepresidenta de Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, en una imagen de archivo. / EUROPA PRESS
El juzgado madrileño que investiga la estancia de la vicepresidenta venezolana, Delcy Rodríguez, en el aeropuerto Madrid-Barajas Adolfo Suárez el pasado 20 de enero ha archivado la causa al considerar que la zona de tránsito internacional de un aeropuerto español no es territorio nacional. 

Según ha informado el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid, el Juzgado de Instrucción número 31 de Madrid ha dictado el sobreseimiento de la causa, como solicitó recientemente la Fiscalía.

Contra esta resolución cabe recurso de reforma ante el propio juzgado, y de apelación ante la Audiencia Provincial de Madrid.

