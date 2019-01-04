Público
Violencia machista Las denuncias por violación se dispararon en 2018 hasta un 22% en Nueva York 

En total se registraron 1.464 denuncias por violaciones, 328 más que en 2017. Además, se asesinaron un total 49 víctimas de violencia machista.

Miles de personas en una protesta a favor de la igualdad de género en Nueva York - Eduardo Muñoz /Reuters

Las denuncias por violación se dispararon en 2018 en la ciudad de Nueva York un 22,4% respecto a 2017, desveló el jefe de la Policía de la ciudad, James O'Neill, que, por otra parte, subrayó que el año pasado "Nueva York registró el menor número de asesinatos en casi 70 años".

En 2018 se registraron 1.464 denuncias por violación, 328 más que en el año anterior, según los datos ofrecidos en una rueda de prensa por O'Neill.

El jefe de Estrategias para el Control del Crimen, Lori Pollock, apuntó que 491 de estas denuncias (el 33,5%) estaban relacionadas con violencia familiar, frente a las 387 que se contabilizaron en 2018.

"Creemos que la violación es un delito poco denunciado", destacó O'Neill, que apuntó que el aumento de las denuncias "significa que estamos generando confianza para que la gente hable con la policía por teléfono, tal vez con el oficial de una recepción para explicar lo que le sucedió".

El oficial también precisó que el 27% de las denuncias realizadas en 2018 se refería a crímenes sexuales cometidos en años anteriores a esa fecha. En 2017, el 20% de las acusaciones, se referían a asaltos ocurridos en otros años.

Por otra parte, en la rueda de prensa Pollock anunció que el número de muertes por asesinato en 2018 fue de 289, frente a los 292 de 2017. Un total de 49 asesinatos fueron por violencia doméstica, frente a los 45 del año anterior.

"Somos la gran ciudad más segura de Estados Unidos. Los demostramos año, tras año", dijo al respecto Bill de Blasio, el alcalde de Nueva York, ciudad donde viven en torno a 8.600.000 habitantes.

"En 2018, muchos de los indicadores de una sociedad segura, como la reducción de los delitos relacionados con robos y tiroteos experimentaron caídas pronunciadas con respecto al año anterior, lo cual es extraordinario, dado los mínimos históricos que ya hemos alcanzado", agregó De Blasio.

De Blasio agregó que desde 2013 el índice de asesinatos se ha reducido en un 14%, y desde 1990 esta reducción ha sido de un 87%.

