Más de un millón de integrantes de la minoría musulmana de los uigures se encontrarían en un "campo de concentración masivo y envuelto en el más absoluto secreto" en la conflictiva región china de Xinjiang, escenario de enfrentamientos entre este grupo y la etnia mayoritaria de los han, según una información recibida por un panel de expertos en Derechos Humanos de Naciones Unidas.
Otros dos millones de uigures y otras minorías musulmanas habrían sido forzados a participar en unos "campos de adoctrinamiento político, según la representante del Comité de la ONU para la Eliminación de la Discriminación Racial, Gay McDougall.
"El Comité expresa su profunda preocupación por los numerosos y creíbles informes de que la región de Xinjiang se ha convertido en un campo de internamiento masivo y que los uigures están siendo tratados como enemigos del Estado", ha aseverado McDougall.
McDougall ha divulgado esta información durante la evaluación anual, en la ciudad de Ginebra, sobre el estado de los Derechos Humanos en China y en presencia de una delegación de Pekín, que todavía no se ha pronunciado al respecto.
