Derechos humanos RTVE no participará en el concurso para emitir la Supercopa por "razones humanitarias" al jugarse en Arabia Saudí 

El ente público apunta a la violación de los derechos humanos en el país árabe para tomar la decisión. 

11/11/2019.- Los jugadores de la selección española de fútbol tras el sorteo de los emparejamientos de la Supercopa de España, que se jugará en Arabia Saudí. / EFE - KIKO HUESCA

RTVE no participará en el concurso para la contratación de los derechos de retransmisión de la Supercopa de España por "razones humanitarias" ya que se celebrará en Arabia Saudí. 

El ente público apunta a la violación de los derechos humanos en Arabia Saudí, según adelanta la Cadena SER, así como la falta de libertad de expresión. La Real Federación Española de Fútbol (RFEF) publicó este martes as convocatorias de los concursos para los derechos de emisión para esta temporada y las dos siguientes (2019/20, 2020/21 y 2021/22).

Diversas asociaciones en defensa de los derechos humanos habían denunciado "un blanqueo a golpe de talonario". Desde Amnistía Internacional han pedido a la RFEF que se garanticen los los derechos humanos ya que el país árabe cuenta con "el uso extendido de la pena de muerte o de la tortura y otros malos tratos a personas detenidas", así como "la discriminación que sufren las mujeres o las restricciones de la libertad de expresión".

