Derechos LGTBI La Corte Constitucional de Ecuador aprueba el matrimonio homosexual

La decisión ha sido aplaudida por organizaciones que defienden los derechos de la comunidad LGBTI del país sudamericano. El Constitucional se ha pronunciado con cinco votos a favor y cuatro en contra.

Miembros del colectivo LGTBI de Ecuador se manifiestan este martes frente a la Corte Constitucional para exigirle un pronunciamiento a favor del matrimonio entre personas del mismo sexo en Quito. EFE / Daniela Brik

Miembros del colectivo LGTBI de Ecuador se manifiestan  frente a la Corte Constitucional. EFE / Daniela Brik

La Corte Constitucional de Ecuador ha aprobado este miércoles el matrimonio entre personas del mismo sexo, una decisión que ha sido inmediatamente aplaudida por organizaciones que defienden los derechos de la comunidad LGBTI del país sudamericano.

El Constitucional se ha pronunciado con cinco votos a favor y cuatro en contra en dos casos de matrimonio de dos parejas homosexuales, según ha informado el diario ecuatoriano El Comercio, en un fallo histórico en el país.

Christian Paula, presidente de la organización Pakta, que impulsó ambos casos, ha expresado su satisfacción. "La justicia ecuatoriana ha reflexionado sobre el avance de la historia de los derechos, ha tomado en cuenta la realidad y brinda luces al entregar a los LGBTI la ciudadanía completa finalmente", ha dicho.

"Queremos más: vamos camino hacia la adopción homoparental"

"Esperamos la resolución escrita para conocer los términos y el comunicado oficial de la Corte Constitucional. Todo lo que sabemos es de gente de adentro, no tenemos el comunicado", ha agregado.

Por su parte, la Federación Ecuatoriana de Organizaciones LGBT ha aplaudido el fallo, que ha descrito como "icónico", y ha expresado su deseo de que "no sólo sea referencia para los países andinos, sino para toda la región latinoamericana".

"Estamos avanzando por la vía Constitucional, pero queremos más: vamos camino hacia la adopción homoparental", ha agregado la organización, tal y como ha recogido el diario local 'El Telégrafo'.

Ecuador se ha convertido así en el sexto país de América Latina en legalizar el matrimonio homosexual, junto con Argentina, Brasil, Colombia, México y Uruguay.

El fallo de la Corte Constitucional ecuatoriana ha llegado un día después de que la Justicia de Botsuana ordenara la despenalización del sexo entre personas del mismo sexo que regía en el país en virtud de una legislación que se remontaba a la era colonial.

