El primer ministro húngaro señala que la ley esta anunciada y publicada y niega que su contenido sea discriminatorio.

24 Junio 2021, Belgica, Bruselas: Primer ministro húngaro Viktor Orban.
El primer ministro húngaro Viktor Orbán, a su llegada a la cumbre de líderes europeos. Gaetan Claessens / European Council / DPA / EuropaPress

BRUSELAS

El primer ministro de Hungría, Viktor Orbán, ha afirmado este jueves que no retirará la polémica ley que discrimina al colectivo LGTBIQ+ que contiene medidas como la prohibición de hablar sobre homosexualidad en las escuelas y ha invitado a los jefes de Estado y de Gobierno de la Unión Europea, críticos con la medida, a leerse el texto porque "no va sobre homosexuales" sino "los derechos de los niños y sus padres".

En declaraciones antes de participar en la cumbre de líderes europeos en Bruselas, el primer ministro húngaro se ha descrito como un "luchador por la libertad" y ha enfatizado que la ley da a los padres la capacidad de "decidir cómo educar sexualmente" a sus hijos y no discrimina a ningún colectivo.

Preguntado por si retirará dicha normativa, Orbán ha contestado que está "anunciada y publicada", dando a entender que no contempla la posibilidad de derogarla. 

Orbán acusa a los críticos contra esta polémica ley de no haberse leído el texto

"Siempre es mejor leer primero y reaccionar después, es el orden correcto", ha sentenciado el primer ministro de Hungría, quien ha asegurado que su gobierno ya respondió "inmediatamente" a las críticas y eso incluye la carta que 17 jefes de Estado y de Gobierno de la Unión Europea han publicado este jueves donde llaman a combatir la discriminación hacia el colectivo LGTBIQ+, aunque sin mencionar a Hungría.

La controvertida ley fue anunciada como una reforma para reforzar la protección del menor frente a delitos de pedofilia pero incluye medidas que discriminan y estigmatizan al colectivo LGTBIQ+, por ejemplo vetando la difusión en televisión de contenidos que aborden la situación del colectivo LGTBIQ+.

La Unión Europea mostró cierta tibieza durante la tramitación de la norma pero el tono fue elevándose desde las capitales cuando el Parlamento húngaro dio luz verde a la reforma la semana pasada.

Con la promulgación de la ley por el presidente del país el miércoles, la presidenta de la Comisión Europea, Ursula von der Leyen, calificó de "vergüenza" esta violación de derechos fundamentales en la Unión Europea y anunció que empleará "todos los poderes de la Comisión Europea para proteger a los europeos, sean quienes sean y vivan donde vivan".

