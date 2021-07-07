Estás leyendo: Encuentran 10 cuerpos más en el edificio derrumbado en Miami-Dade

Derrumbe Encuentran 10 cuerpos más en el edificio derrumbado en Miami-Dade

El derrumbe parcial del edificio 'Champlain Towers South', ocurrido el pasado 24 de junio, deja 94 desaparecidos.

Los servicios de rescate buscando a las personas desaparecidas tras el derrumbe del edificio en Miami este 28 de junio de 2021.
Los servicios de rescate buscando a las personas desaparecidas tras el derrumbe del edificio en Miami este 28 de junio de 2021. CRISTOBAL HERRERA / EFE

Los equipos de rescate han recuperado otros diez cuerpos de los escombros del edificio en Surfside, en Miami-Dade, Florida, lo que eleva la cuenta a 46 víctimas mortales por el derrumbe parcial del edificio ocurrido el pasado 24 de junio.

En una rueda de prensa, la alcaldesa de Miami-Dade, Daniella Levine Cava, señaló también que la cifra de desaparecidos es de 94.

Hasta unos 200 rescatistas se hallan en el sitio donde desde 1981 se erigía el Champlain Towers South, demolido completamente el pasado domingo debido a la inestabilidad de la parte que quedó en pie tras el colapso.

