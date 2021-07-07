madrid
Los equipos de rescate han recuperado otros diez cuerpos de los escombros del edificio en Surfside, en Miami-Dade, Florida, lo que eleva la cuenta a 46 víctimas mortales por el derrumbe parcial del edificio ocurrido el pasado 24 de junio.
En una rueda de prensa, la alcaldesa de Miami-Dade, Daniella Levine Cava, señaló también que la cifra de desaparecidos es de 94.
Hasta unos 200 rescatistas se hallan en el sitio donde desde 1981 se erigía el Champlain Towers South, demolido completamente el pasado domingo debido a la inestabilidad de la parte que quedó en pie tras el colapso.
