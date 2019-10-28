Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Desaparecidos en México Hallan 42 cuerpos en una fosa clandestina en el noroeste de México

La fosa ha sido encontrada tras cuatro días de labores en un terreno abandonado en la carretera Puerto Peñasco-Caborca.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Imagen de archivo del hallazgo de una fosa en México | REUTERS/ José Luis González

Imagen de archivo del hallazgo de una fosa en México | REUTERS / José Luis González

La Fiscalía General de Justicia del estado de Sonora, en el noroeste de México, ha informado este jueves de que se han hallado 42 cuerpos en una fosa clandestina que habría sido encontrada por el colectivo Madres Buscadoras.

En un informe, la Fiscalía ha señalado que durante cuatro días de labores en un terreno abandonado en la carretera Puerto Peñasco-Caborca se encontraron los cadáveres.

"De los 42 hallazgos, se tiene un total de 40 osamentas completas con vestiduras y 2 cuerpos, que podrían haber sido privados de la vida en forma reciente", ha señalado el Ministerio Público estatal en un comunicado.

 "Dos cuerpos podrían haber sido privados de la vida en forma reciente", ha señalado el Ministerio Público 

En este sentido, ha afirmado que de ese total, sólo dos podrían ser mujeres dada la vestimenta. Asimismo, el texto recoge que las osamentas y los cuerpos serán trasladados al Laboratorio Inteligencia Científica Forense (CIF) de la ciudad de Hermosillo, Sonora, para practicarles los exámenes correspondientes a fin de determinar la edad, el sexo, la causa y el tiempo de muerte de cada uno.

Claudia Índira Contreras, fiscal general del estado de Sonora, ha expresado que las Madres Buscadoras de Sonora "no están solas, tiene en esta Fiscalía a un aliado en su valiente lucha". De acuerdo con los registros oficiales, en México hay más de 40.000 casos de personas desaparecidas, alrededor de 26.000 cuerpos sin identificar y 1.300 fosas clandestinas.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas