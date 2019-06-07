Descubierto en Francia un fraude de hamburguesas que se vendían a asociaciones caritativas

Las autoridades francesas han descubierto que una empresa que se aprovisionaba en Polonia vendía a cuatro asociaciones caritativas hamburguesas que no cumplían las normas, porque contenían un exceso de grasas, tejidos de mala calidad y otros componentes anómalos en lugar de músculo.
La Dirección General de la Competencia, el Consumo y la Represión del Fraude (DGCCRF) explicó este viernes en un comunicado que los análisis realizados en las decenas muestras recogidas entre mediados de mayo y comienzos de junio, muestran que "no hay peligro para la salud de los consumidores".
Pero también que la empresa –de la que no dio el nombre– que aprovisionaba a las cuatro asociaciones, que en 2018 compraron unas 1.500 toneladas de hamburguesas congeladas por 5,2 millones de euros, les engañó sobre las "cualidades sustanciales" de la mercancía.
Tanto los dirigentes de esa compañía, que compraba la producción a un industrial polaco, como los de otra igualmente francesa que sirvió de intermediaria han sido interrogados por los investigadores.
Cuando tengan sus conclusiones las transmitirán a la justicia porque los hechos son susceptibles de constituir un delito penal.
Las asociaciones –Cruz Roja Francesa, Federación Francesa de Bancos Alimentarios, Restaurants du Coeur y Secours Populaire– se benefician de un fondo europeo y distribuyen entre personas necesitadas en Francia 78.000 toneladas de comida al año.
Las autoridades francesas están haciendo pesquisas sobre otros clientes que también recibían productos del industrial polaco en cuestión, del que la DGCCRF tampoco filtró el nombre.
