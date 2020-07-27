Estás leyendo: Ryanair asegura que seguirá volando con normalidad a España desde Reino Unido

Desescalada coronavirus Ryanair asegura que seguirá volando con normalidad a España desde Reino Unido

La aerolínea irlandesa perdió 185 millones de euros durante el primer trimestre fiscal (abril-junio), tras el colapso de la venta de billetes por la pandemia de coronavirus en un periodo que considera como el "más difícil" de sus 35 años de historia.

Mostradores de facturación de la compañía aérea Ryanair en el aeropuerto Madrid-Barajas. EFE/Emilio Naranjo/Archivo
madrid

efe

La aerolínea irlandesa de bajo coste, Ryanair, ha asegurado este lunes que seguirá operando su programa de vuelos habitual entre el Reino Unido y España, a pesar de que el Gobierno británico ha vuelto a imponer una cuarentena a los viajeros que lleguen desde los aeropuertos españoles.

En declaraciones a la cadena BBC, el director financiero de Ryanair, Neil Sorahan, reiteró que el "mercado permanece abierto" y que el "calendario sigue en activo", por lo que continuarán operando desde y hacia España "con normalidad". 

El directivo precisó que la compañía "mantiene bajo revisión" todas sus operaciones al mismo tiempo que sigue reactivando su programa de vuelos, después de cancelar el 99% de sus trayectos durante los confinamientos decretados por la pandemia de coronavirus.

El mayor temor de Ryanair ahora es una "segunda ola" de la covid-19 en toda Europa

El "mayor temor" de Ryanair ahora es una "segunda ola" de la covid-19 en "toda Europa", advirtió la aerolínea irlandesa.

El Gobierno británico anunció el pasado sábado que los viajeros que lleguen al Reino Unido desde España tendrán que cumplir una cuarentena de catorce días por el repunte de la covid-19, entre criticas de los sectores afectados por la falta de aviso sobre la medida.

Ryanair pierde 185 millones de euros

Ryanair perdió 185 millones de euros durante el primer trimestre fiscal (abril-junio), tras el colapso de la venta de billetes por la pandemia de coronavirus en un periodo que la aerolínea irlandesa considera como el "más difícil" de sus 35 años de historia.

La compañía radicada en Dublín recordó que los confinamientos decretados en Europa por la covid-19 provocó una caída del 99% en su tráfico aéreo entre abril y junio de 2020, mientras que en ese trimestre del año anterior sus beneficios fueron de 243 millones de euros.

