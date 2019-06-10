Un grupo de neonazis interrumió el sábado el Desfile del Orgullo de Detroit con armas y realizando el saludo nazi, según ha informado la prensa local. No hay noticia de heridos ni violencia durante este incidente.
En redes sociales se han difundido imágenes de uno de los asaltantes rasgando una bandera arcoiris y de otro orinando en una bandera israelí, informa la cadena Fox News.
Los neonazis pertenecen al Movimiento Nacional Socialista (NSM), uno de los grupos neonazis más importantes de Estados Unidos, según el Centro Legal sobre Pobreza en el Sur que investiga a este tipo de organizaciones.
En el Desfile del Orgullo han participado unas 40.000 personas y es el acto central del Mes del Orgullo en Michigan.
