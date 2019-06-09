Público
Desfile del Orgullo Pánico en el desfile del Orgullo en  Washington por una falsa alarma de tiroteo

La Policía ha indicado que varios de los participantes del desfile han tenido que ser trasladados al hospital con heridas leves, mientras que otros han sido atendidos en el lugar de los hechos.

Imágenes de la falsa alarma durante el Orgullo en EEUU.

Varias personas han resultado heridas en el desfile del Orgullo de Washington DC en una estampida por una falsa alarma de un tiroteo.

La falsa alarma provocó que la Policía recibiese un aviso que alertaba de que había un hombre con una pistola en un parque.

Sin embargo, no han encontrado pruebas de disparos. Un hombre ha sido detenido poco más tarde cuando agentes de la Policía encontraron un arma cerca de él. 

