MADRID
La youtuber mexicana Yoseline Hoffman, conocida en las redes como YosStop, ha sido detenida este miércoles en su domicilio acusada de un delito de pornografía contra una persona menor de edad.
La influencer, de 30 años, fue denunciada en el pasado mes de marzo por reconocer en uno de sus vídeos haber recibido, reproducido y almacenado en su móvil la grabación de la violación en grupo a una adolescente, a la que llamó "puta". Esta agresión sexual múltiple se produjo el 25 de mayo de 2018 por parte de cuatro hombres a una niña llamada Ainara que por entonces tenía 16 años.
La joven acudió a una fiesta donde se consumieron bebidas alcohólicas y donde cuatro chicos la violaron supuestamente con una botella de champán y grabaron y difundieron el video entre sus conocidos. El hecho transcedió a la opinión pública cuando la youtuber YosStop se hizo eco de la agresión en su canal e insultó a la joven. La escena de la violación terminó circulando por decenas de páginas web de pornografía.
La Fiscalía General de Justicia de la Ciudad de México ha difundido un tuit con la detención de Hoffman y su fotografía detenida.
Otros usuarios de Twitter también han colgado vídeos del momento de su detención por parte de agentes de la ley en su domicilio en la colonia Narvarte.
La detenida ha sido trasladada al penal femenino de Santa Martha Acatitla, al sur de la Ciudad de México, donde quedará pendiente de pasar a disposición judicial.
