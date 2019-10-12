Detenidas 16 personas, entre ellas Jane Fonda, en una protesta contra el cambio climático

Un total de 16 personas, entre ellas la actriz Jane Fonda, han sido detenidas esta viernes en la escalera del Capitolio durante una protesta contra la ausencia de políticas de Estados Unidos para reducir la emisión de gases de efecto invernadero.
La protesta, organizada por Fonda y Code Pink, ha sido la primera de una serie de movilizaciones para reclamar una mayor atención ante el cambio climático y sus consecuencias, según ha informado el diario estadounidense The Washington Post.
Junto a Fonda ha sido detenida la fundadora de Code Pink, Medea Benjamin. Cuando eran escoltadas por la Policía, un grupo de manifestantes han reclamado 'Justicia climática ahora'.
CAPITOL POLICE preparing to arrest @JaneFonda and co, protesting climate change inaction.@WUSA9 #ClimateChange #FireDrillFriday #breaking pic.twitter.com/gj7dtKmq1Y— Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) October 11, 2019
Eva Malecki, portavoz de la Policía del Capitolio, ha confirmado los arrestos por "manifestarse de forma ilegal" y ha agregado que todos han sido imputados por "obstrucción" y "generar inconvenientes", tal y como ha recogido la cadena de televisión CNN.
.@Janefonda is the THIRD arrest here at the US Capitol... The moment it happened...@WUSA9 #ClimateChange #FireDrillFriday #breaking pic.twitter.com/wWoZggYloN— Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) October 11, 2019
Malecki no se ha pronunciado sobre si estas personas está Fonda, si bien la campaña de la actriz ha publicado una fotografía en la que se ve cómo la actriz es puesta bajo custodia.
