Tres personas han resultado heridas en un ataque con cuchillo en la estación de metro de Victoria, en la ciudad inglesa de Manchester, en un ataque registrado a última hora de este lunes por el que se ha detenido a un individuo, sin que se haya confirmado que se trate de un atentado terrorista.
Los heridos son un hombre y una mujer que han sido trasladados a centro hospitalario con heridas de arma blanca, así como un agente de policía que fue apuñalado por el atacante en el hombro y que no reviste gravedad.
El ataque se produjo a las 21:00 horas (hora local) y según testigos presenciales, tuvo lugar en uno de los andenes del suburbano. El individuo, "completamente alterado", esgrimía un "cuchillo de cocina con el mango negro y una hoja de 12 pulgadas", según el productor de BBC Radio Sam Clack, que se encontraba en el lugar de los hechos.
El mismo testigo ha explicado que los agentes de policía rodearon al individuo y lo rociaron con spray de pimienta "antes de que seis o siete oficiales se lanzaran sobre él", que al ser detenido gritó: "Mientras sigáis bombardeando otros países, esta clase de mierda seguirá ocurriendo".
Según informó la Policía, no está claro que el ataque tenga un móvil terrorista y no hay informes de Inteligencia que hagan temer una mayor amenaza tras este suceso, que ha sido declarado "incidente crítico". El Frente de Policía del Noroeste está liderando la investigación, de acuerdo al periódico Manchester Evening News.
La estación ha sido cerrada tras el ataque, que se ha registrado a las 21:00 horas (hora local) y fue acordonada por la policía.",
