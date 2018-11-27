Público
Antonio Orlando Detenido el jefe de la Camorra Antonio Orlando, fugado desde hace 15 años

Orlando, de 60 años, fue arrestado cuando se escondía en un apartamento en la localidad de Mugnano (Napolés).

Fotografía de archivo de una detención anterior de Antonio Orlando.

Los Carabineros italianos detuvieron a Antonio Orlando, considerado uno de los jefes de la Camorra, la mafia napolitana, buscado por la Justicia durante 15 años y que figuraba en la lista de los criminales más peligrosos de Italia.

Orlando, de 60 años, fue arrestado cuando se escondía en un apartamento en la localidad de Mugnano, en la provincia de Nápoles. Según el diario "Il Mattino", el detenido, que no opuso resistencia, consiguió quemar algunos documentos antes de la irrupción de las fuerzas del orden.

Los investigadores lo consideran el jefe del clan Orlando-Nuvoletta-Polverino, formada por las tres familias más potentes del norte de Nápoles, informaron los Carabineros en una nota.

En los últimos años este clan había sufrido numerosas detenciones entre sus miembros y muchas de ellas en España, ya que se dedicaban a blanquear en las Islas Canarias millones de euros procedentes del narcotráfico en Italia.

El ministro del Interior, Matteo Salvini, felicitó a las fuerzas del orden y a los investigadores y aseguró que "la buena vida se acabó" también para Orlando.

