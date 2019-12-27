Público
Público

Detenido un jefe policial en México por la masacre contra una familia de mormones

Las autoridades sospechan que el arrestado está vinculado al crimen organizado. 9 miembros de la familia LeBarón, entre ellos seis menores de edad, murieron en un ataque armado contra los coches en los que viajaban.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Así quedó uno de los vehículos atacados en la región mexicana fronteriza con los Estados Unidos. / EFE

Así quedó uno de los vehículos atacados en la región mexicana fronteriza con los Estados Unidos. / EFE

El jefe de la Policía del municipio mexicano de Janos, Fidel Alejandro Villegas, ha sido detenido por su presunta participación en la masacre de los LeBarón, una familia de mormones estadounidenses asentada en la frontera de México.

Villegas fue detenido la noche del 24 de diciembre en Janos y se le trasladó inmediatamente a Ciudad de México, donde permanecería bajo custodia de la Fiscalía General de la República (FGR), según informa el diario local El Universal.

Las autoridades sospechan que Villegas está vinculado al crimen organizado y, más concretamente, que tuvo algún tipo de participación en la muerte de los LeBarón. Es el tercer detenido por este crimen.

El suceso tuvo lugar el 4 de noviembre, cuando hombres armados atacaron los coches en los que viajaban 17 miembros de la familia LeBarón en los límites entre los estados de Sonora y Chihuahua, en la frontera con Estados Unidos. La principal hipótesis es que fueron confundidos con un grupo rival. Murieron tres mujeres y seis menores de edad.

Tras este crimen, la Administración de Donald Trump anunció que calificaría a los cárteles mexicanos de organizaciones terroristas, lo cual en último extremo permitiría una invasión estadounidense en el país vecino, pero finalmente dio marcha atrás ante las quejas del Gobierno de Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias de Internacional