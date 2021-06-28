Detenido el redactor jefe del diario 'Apple Daily' en el aeropuerto de Hong Kong

MADRID
El redactor jefe Apple Daily, diario crítico con el régimen de Pekín y acusado por las autoridades de Hong Kong de violar la Ley de Seguridad Nacional, ha sido detenido este domingo en el aeropuerto de la antigua colonia británica.
En torno a las 22.00 horas (hora local), la Policía ha detenido a Fung Wai Kong, de 57 años, cuando intentaba salir de Hong Kong hacia Reino Unido, según han confirmado fuentes a South China Morning Post.
El diario, propiedad del magnate de los medios de comunicación Jimmy Lai --actualmente en prisión-- y uno de los periódicos con mayor tirada de Hong Kong, ha pasado a la historia después de la suspensión de todas sus operaciones y la congelación de sus cuentas, además de la detención del editor jefe, Ryan Law, y de otros directivos. Este diario, muy crítico con las políticas chinas y favorable a los postulados de la oposición democrática de Hong Kong, lanzó su último ejemplar el pasado jueves 24 de junio.
La Policía ha acusado a "la prensa sensacionalista" de "socavar la seguridad nacional", poniendo como ejemplo una treintena de artículos de Apple Daily, la mayoría comentarios o artículos de opinión, en los que se pedían sanciones contra Hong Kong y China.
Por su parte, la jefa de Gobierno de Hong Kong, Carrie Lam, ha defendido el arresto de varios integrantes del diario Apple Daily y ha resaltado que la actuación policial "no tiene relación alguna con un trabajo periodístico normal".
Hong Kong detuvo a más de 10.000 personas en el marco de las protestas contra el Gobierno que tuvieron lugar en 2019. Los disturbios desembocaron en una criticada ley de seguridad nacional aprobada en junio de 2020 por el Parlamento chino. Entre los detenidos se encuentra Lai, quien cumple pena de prisión en relación a su participación en estas protestas y por otros delitos. La comunidad internacional ha condenado estos arrestos y las medidas que han bloqueado uno de los diarios más críticos de Hong Kong.
