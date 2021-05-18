Uno de los detenidos en Haití por el asesinato del presidente es primo de un consejero presidencial de Colombia

El consejero Presidencial para la Seguridad Nacional de Colombia, Rafael Guarín Cotrino, dijo este viernes que uno de los militares retirados detenidos en Haití por su presunta participación en el asesinato del presidente de ese país, Jovenel Moise, es primo suyo.

Guarín dijo que la confirmación del parentesco se la dio su padre, a quien le consultó después de ver que uno de los 18 militares colombianos retirados arrestados en Puerto Príncipe tras el magnicidio tiene su mismo apellido y es oriundo de la ciudad de Sogamoso, en el departamento de Boyacá, de donde procede su familia.

"Mi padre me informó que el señor Mauricio Grosso Guarín es hijo de uno de sus diez hermanos", manifestó en una declaración el consejero presidencial, quien agregó que sabía que su padre tenía un sobrino que fue soldado profesional del Ejército.

El funcionario agregó: "Al respecto, manifiesto que no conozco a dicha persona, ni a lo largo de mi vida he tenido trato alguno, ni siquiera en el plano familiar".

Sin embargo, en la lista de detenidos divulgada por la Policía de Haití y confirmada por las autoridades colombianas, no aparece el nombre de Mauricio Grosso Guarín sino el ex soldado profesional Manuel Antonio Grosso Guarín.

El presidente haitiano fue asesinado en su residencia la madrugada del miércoles, tras lo cual la Policía haitiana capturó en Puerto Príncipe a 18 colombianos -de los cuales al menos 13 son militares retirados del Ejército entre 2018 y 2020- por su presunta participación en el magnicidio, mientras que otros dos murieron en un enfrentamiento con las fuerzas del orden.

El consejero Guarín agregó que en "los organismos de justicia deben adelantar la investigación y determinar las responsabilidades que correspondan" y que quienes cometieron el "abominable homicidio del presidente Jovenel Moise deben responder ante la justicia con las mayores sanciones a las que haya a lugar".

El Gobierno colombiano ofreció este viernes "colaboración y apoyo total" al de Haití para descubrir quién está detrás del magnicidio y el presidente Iván Duque ordenó el envío de una comisión investigadora para ayudar a "encontrar la verdad sobre los autores materiales e intelectuales del asesinato del presidente Jovenel Moise".