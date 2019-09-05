El presidente brasileño, Jair Bolsonaro, ha asegurado este miércoles que "si no fuera por (Augusto) Pinochet, Chile hoy sería una Cuba". El mandatario se dirigía así a la alta comisionada para los derechos humanos de la ONU, Michelle Bachelet, cuando criticó la violencia policial y la situación de los derechos humanos en Brasil.
Bolsonaro la acuso de defender a "vagabundos" y atacó a la memoria de su padre, que fue torturado y asesinado durante la dictadura de Pinochet. "Señora Michelle Bachelet: si no fuera por el personal de (Augusto) Pinochet, que derrotó a la izquierda en 1973, entre ellos a su padre, hoy Chile sería una Cuba", espetó.
"Nos acusa de que no estamos castigando a los policías que matan gente en Brasil", pero "está defendiendo los derechos humanos de los vagabundos", afirmó el líder de la ultraderecha brasileña en declaraciones ofrecidas a periodistas a las puertas del Palacio de la Alvorada, residencia oficial de la presidencia.
"Perdió la pelea con la agenda ambiental, igual que (Emmanuel) Macron, y ahora viene con la agenda de los derechos humanos", dijo Bolsonaro, en alusión al embate verbal que mantuvo con el presidente galo a causa de sus críticas por los incendios desatados en la Amazonía y la falta de compromiso de Brasil con el medioambiente.
En el mismo tono beligerante, el presidente brasileño agregó que "parece que la gente que no tiene nada que hacer, como Michelle Bachelet, va para la silla de derechos humanos de la ONU".
Tras las declaraciones del mandatario, se produjeron numerosas críticas de casi todos los sectores políticos chilenos, incluso del presidente del país, Sebastián Piñera, un aliado del mandatario brasileño y quien alegó no compartir "en absoluto" la alusión hecha por su homólogo respecto a Bachelet, "especialmente en un tema tan doloroso como la muerte de su padre".
