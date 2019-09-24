Público
Dieselgate La Fiscalía alemana imputa a los directivos de Volkswagen por el escándalo de las emisiones

Se les acusa de un delito de manipulación del mercado de valores al no informar a los inversores sobre la crisis financiera que sufrió la empresa. La pérdida de inversiones se produjo al admitir que miles de sus vehículos estaban equipados con un software para burlar las pruebas de emisión de diésel. 

09/09/2019 - Herbert Diess, CEO de Volkswagen AG durante la presentación de un automóvil eléctrico de Volkswagen en Frankfurt, Alemania. / REUTERS (Wolfgang Rattay)

La Fiscalía de Alemania ha presentado cargos penales por manipulación del mercado de valores contra el actual consejero delegado de Volkswagen, Herbert Diess, su anterior consejero delegado, Martin Winterkorn, y su presidente, Hans Dieter Poetsch, en relación con el escándalo sobre el engaño en torno a las emisiones de la automovilística alemana. 

El acusado evitó deliberadamente informar a tiempo a los inversores sobre el impacto financiero del escándalo, dijo el martes la Fiscalía de la ciudad alemana de Braunschweig. 

En la actualidad se están llevando a cabo una serie de procedimientos judiciales a raíz de la admisión de la compañía en 2015 de haberse valido de software ilegal de control de motores para manipular los tests de emisiones de diésel. La acusación de la Fiscalía de Braunschweig es parte de un proceso separado para juzgar a los gerentes de Volkswagen por las acusaciones de haber retrasado la comunicación del escándalo a los inversores. 

El abogado de Diess dice que el actual consejero delegado continuaría sin interrupciones en su puesto

El abogado de Diess dijo en una declaración que el actual consejero delegado de la firma alemana no podía haber previsto las consecuencias del escándalo en el mercado financiero y que continuaría sin interrupciones en su puesto.

Martin Winterkorn renunció a su cargo en los días posteriores al inicio del escándalo. A principios de 2017, informó a los parlamentarios alemanes de que no estaba al tanto de la manipulación de los motores antes de que Volkswagen la hiciera pública oficialmente. 

Las acciones de la compañía cayeron hasta un 37% en los días posteriores a la explosión del escándalo. 

Si los inversores hubieran tenido conocimiento de la manipulación de Volkswagen podrían haber vendido sus acciones antes o no haberlas comprado, han argumentado los demandantes.

