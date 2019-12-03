La Fiscalía de Braunschweig (Alemania) ha registrado algunas oficinas del fabricante automovilístico Volkswagen en relación con la manipulación de las emisiones en vehículos con motor diésel, informan medios alemanes.
Volkswagen informó hoy de que la investigación está relacionada con los vehículos diésel que tienen el motor EA 288. La Fiscalía confirmó sobre las investigaciones, pero no quiso dar detalles sobre ellas.
Volkswagen coopera con la Fiscalía, aunque considera que las investigaciones son injustificadas y asegura que en ningún vehículo con el motor EA 288, que tiene la norma de homologación Euro-6, está instalado un software de gestión del motor.
El grupo alemán habían instalado un software en vehículos con un motor anterior, el EA 189, que reconocía si el automóvil estaba en una prueba de homologación y reducía las emisiones contaminantes en comparación con las reales en carretera.
