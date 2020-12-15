Estás leyendo: Dimite el fiscal general de EEUU, William Barr, tras las discrepancias con Trump

Público
Público

EEUU Dimite el fiscal general de EEUU, William Barr, tras las discrepancias con Trump

"Acabo de tener una reunión muy agradable con el fiscal general, Bill Barr, en la Casa Blanca. Nuestra relación ha sido muy buena, ¡ha hecho un trabajo excelente!", ha asegurado Trump.

Fotografía de archivo de Donald Trump junto al fiscal general de EEUU, William Barr.
Fotografía de archivo de Donald Trump junto al fiscal general de EEUU, William Barr. AFP

MADRID

EUROPA PRESS

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, ha anunciado este lunes la salida del fiscal general, William Barr, poco después de que el Colegio Electoral estadounidense confirmara el triunfo de Joe Biden en las pasadas presidenciales. "Acabo de tener una reunión muy agradable con el fiscal general, Bill Barr, en la Casa Blanca. Nuestra relación ha sido muy buena, ¡ha hecho un trabajo excelente!", ha escrito Trump en su cuenta de Twitter.

"Bill se irá justo antes de Navidad para pasar las vacaciones con su familia", ha dicho el todavía presidente de Estados Unidos, quien ha confirmado al fiscal general adjunto Jeff Rosen, como sucesor interino de Barr. Jeff Rosen es "una persona destacada, se convertirá en fiscal general interino. El respetado Richard Donoghue asumirá las funciones de fiscal general adjunto. ¡Gracias a todos!", ha añadido.

Barr asumió el cargo como fiscal en febrero de 2019, después de que su antecesor, Jeff Sessions, presentara su dimisión por desavenencias con el presidente Trump al respecto de las supuestas injerencia de Moscú en las elecciones de 2016. La noticia llega también poco después de que Barr se desmarcara de las acusaciones de fraude electoral que Trump ha esparcido desde la misma noche de las elecciones presidenciales.

Barr, quien se había destapado como uno de los principales partidarios y defensores de las políticas de Trump, reconoció a principios de mes que no se han identificado irregularidades "que pudieran haber provocado un resultado distinto en las elecciones".

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público