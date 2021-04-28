Dimite la ministra principal de Irlanda del Norte después de semanas de altercados y tensiones políticas

MADRIDActualizado:
La ministra principal de Irlanda del Norte, Arlene Foster, ha anunciado este miércoles su dimisión y dejará su cargo a finales de junio, después de semanas de tensiones sociales y políticas.
Según un comunicado emitido por el Partido Unionista Democrático (DUP), Foster informó de esta decisión al presidente del partido y ha expresado que "es importante dejar espacio durante las próximas semanas para que los dirigentes del partido hagan los arreglos necesarios para la elección de un nuevo líder".
Irlanda del Norte ha sido escenario recientemente de altercados y protestas protagonizadas principalmente por grupos de unionistas leales a la corona británica, que rechazan los controles aduaneros impuestos entre Gran Bretaña e Irlanda del Norte como consecuencia del acuerdo del Brexit.
Las tensiones aumentaron también por la decisión de no procesar a 24 políticos del Sinn Féin tras incumplir las restricciones impuestas por la pandemia de coronavirus al asistir en junio del año pasado al multitudinario funeral del antiguo miembro del IRA Bobby Storey.
