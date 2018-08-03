Dimite el ministro griego de Protección Ciudadana por los incendios que dejaron decenas de muertos

El primer ministro griego, Alexis Tsipras, aceptó este viernes la renuncia del hasta ahora ministro de Protección Ciudadana, Nikos Toskas, a raíz de los trágicos incendios ocurridos en el país y que se han cobrado ya 88 vidas. "La destrucción material y la pérdida de tantos conciudadanos sobrepasa mi deseo de continuar en el cargo", dijo Toskas.
La semana pasada Toskas ya presentó su renuncia pero el primer ministro la rechazó porque aún se encontraban en plena crisis. Según informó este viernes la secretaría del primer ministro la cartera de Protección Ciudadana pasará a manos del ministro de Interior, Panos Skurletis.
"A lo largo de mi vida intenté ofrecer defensa y protección al país y a los ciudadanos" añadió Toskas, que también agradeció su labor a los bomberos, policías, militares, voluntarios y miembros de protección civil que colaboraron en las labores de extinción y de respuesta a la crisis.
El principal partido de la oposición, la conservadora Nueva Democracia, ha pedido responsabilidades políticas desde el principio de esta crisis. "Las responsabilidades llevan el nombre de Alexis Tsipras. Él y su gobierno no tienen el valor de asumirlas, once días después de la tragedia. La renuncia de Toskas es muy pequeña y llega demasiado tarde para satisfacer el sentido común", reaccionó Nueva Democracia.
Estos incendios, los más mortíferos de Europa desde 1900, han conmocionado al país pues en pocas horas y a unos 30 kilómetros de la capital se perdieron cientos de hogares y decenas de vidas.
De momento más de 40 personas siguen hospitalizadas, de las cuales nueve continúan en cuidados intensivos. Además, una persona sigue desaparecida.
