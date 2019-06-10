La aerolínea neozelandesa Air New Zealand anunció hoy la anulación de una norma que prohibía los tatuajes visibles a sus empleados, una medida laboral criticada por aparentemente discriminar a la población maorí.
Los habitantes tradicionales del país o algunos neozelandeses con herencia indígena maorí adornan su cara y cuerpo con tatuajes que en muchos casos da cuenta del rango, estatus social y prestigio entre los aborígenes.
Pero las reglas de vestimenta de la compañía aérea no les permitía aplicar a algunos puestos de trabajo, entre ellos el de asistente de vuelo.
A partir del 1 de septiembre los trabajadores de Air New Zealand, que cuenta entre sus operarios con maoríes e isleños del Pacífico, podrán lucir junto a sus uniformes "con orgullo" sus tatuajes tradicionales, conocidos como Ta Moko.
“Es (un cambio) emocionante y grandioso (...) y creo que refleja como la opinión pública y la sociedad han cambiado”, dijo el director ejecutivo de Air New Zealand, Christopher Luxon, en una entrevista con el diario New Zealand Herald.
La aerolínea, que ya utilizaba la simbología maorí como logotipo y como distintivo en su flota de aviones, sondeó durante cinco meses a empleados y clientes antes de impulsar el cambio en su política laboral.
