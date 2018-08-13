Público
Distensión Las dos Coreas acuerdan celebrar una nueva cumbre en Pionyang en septiembre

Los presidentes Moon Jae-in y Kim Jong-un mantendrán en la capital del Norte el que será su tercer encuentro, tras reunirse en dos ocasiones anteriores en la frontera entre ambos países los pasados 27 de abril y 26 de mayo.

26/05/2018.- Los líderes de las dos Coreas se vuelven a reunir. Corea del Sur, Singapur) EFE/EPA/CHEONG WA DAE

Los líderes de las dos Coreas en su último encuentro este año. EFE/EPA/CHEONG WA DAE

Representantes de las dos Coreas acordaron celebrar una nueva cumbre entre sus líderes en Pionyang en septiembre, según anunciaron ambos países en un comunicado conjunto.

El presidente surcoreano, Moon Jae-in, y el líder norcoreano, Kim Jong-un, mantendrán en la capital del Norte el que será su tercer encuentro, tras reunirse en dos ocasiones anteriores en la frontera entre ambos países los pasados 27 de abril y 26 de mayo.

Se espera que la nueva cumbre sirva para avanzar en la Declaración de Panmunjom, suscrita por los dos gobernantes en su primera reunión, y en la que ambos se comprometieron a mejorar lazos y a trabajar para establecer la paz y la "total desnuclearización" de la península coreana.

Delegaciones de los dos países, que permanecen técnicamente en guerra, mantuvieron una reunión en la misma localidad fronteriza norcoreana donde tuvo lugar el histórico primer encuentro entre Moon y Kim, para definir los detalles de la nueva cumbre.

Aunque ambas partes fijaron el escenario para el tercer cara a cara entre sus máximos responsables, resta por definir la fecha exacta del encuentro.

"También analizamos la situación actual de la implementación de los puntos de la declaración de Panmunjom, y mantuvimos consultas para avanzar en su aplicación", señala un comunicado conjunto de las dos Coreas difundido al término de la reunión por el Ministerio de Unificación del Sur.

La delegación de Corea del Sur estuvo encabezada por el ministro de Unificación, Cho Myoung-gyon, mientras que la del régimen de Pionyang la lideraba el presidente del Comité de Reunificación Pacífica, Ri Son-gwon.

En su reunión de abril, Moon y Kim ya acordaron celebrar en otoño una nueva cumbre en la capital norcoreana, según viene recogido en la declaración final difundida al final de ese primer encuentro entre los líderes de las dos Coreas.

