El cheque que ha mostrado Michael Cohen, ex abogado personal del presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, forma parte de un total de once pagos que realizó el presidente a la actriz porno Stormy Daniels para mantener en secreto su relación extra matrimonial. El cheque, fechado el 1 de agosto de 2017, reembolsaba una parte del pago de 130.000 dólares, 35.000 dólares.
Otros cheques para devolver el pago estaban firmados por el hijo de Trump, Donald Trump Jr. y el director financiero de la Organización Trump, Allen Weisselberg, según informa RTVE. "Estoy proporcionando una copia de un cheque de 35.000 dólares que Trump firmó personalmente desde su banco personal cuando ya era presidente de Estados Unidos para el encubrimiento", ha señalado Cohen ante el Comité de Supervisión y Reforma de la Cámara Baja.
El director financiero de la Organización Trump, Allen Weisselberg ha asegurado que "no me gusta que Cohen me mencione en sus testimonios". También ha escrito un tuit afirmando que él también mintió a Melania sobre las relaciones extra matrimoniales que realizaba el presidente.
I don't like it when Michael Cohen includes my name in his testimony. I'm a simple pencil pusher.— Allen Weisselberg (AKA Executive 1) (@AllenWeisselbe1) 27 de febrero de 2019
Cohen también ha acusado al presidente de utilizar financiación ilegal en su campaña electoral además de los numerosos pagos realizados para esconder los escándalos sexuales. "Donald Trump firmó un cheque personal para el pago de dinero secreto como parte de un plan criminal para violar la campaña de leyes financieras", ha subrayado Cohen.
El presidente Donald Trump, siempre muy activo en redes sociales, ha contestado ante la acción de su ex abogado. Ha declarado que Cohen es un mentiroso y una "rata" y además de que "está mintiendo para reducir su tiempo en prisión".
Michael Cohen was one of many lawyers who represented me (unfortunately). He had other clients also. He was just disbarred by the State Supreme Court for lying & fraud. He did bad things unrelated to Trump. He is lying in order to reduce his prison time. Using Crooked’s lawyer!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 27 de febrero de 2019
"Mentir a la primera dama es uno de mis mayores lamentos"
Con el objetivo de que la actriz porno no hablara públicamente de las relaciones sexuales que mantenía con el presidente Cohen le pagó 130.000 dólares. Además el presidente le pidió que mintiera a su mujer, Melania Trump. "Mentir a la primera dama es uno de mis mayores lamentos. Ella es amable, buena persona. La respeto mucho y no se lo merecía", ha agregado.
Este pago podría haber violado las leyes sobre financiación electoral, ya que tenía la finalidad de proteger la imagen del candidato.
