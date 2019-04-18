Público
Donald Trump El fiscal general dice que no hay pruebas de que Trump obstruyera a la justicia en la investigación de la trama rusa

William Barr se pronunció así en una conferencia de prensa previa a la publicación de la versión censurada por el Departamento de Justicia del informe del fiscal especial Robert Mueller sobre las pesquisas de la investigación.

El fiscal general de EE.UU, William Barr. | EFE

El fiscal general de EE.UU., William Barr, defendió este jueves que no hay "pruebas suficientes" de que el presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, obstruyera la justicia en el contexto de la investigación sobre la trama rusa e insistió en que "no hubo conspiración" del mandatario con Rusia.

Barr se pronunció así en una conferencia de prensa previa a la publicación de la versión censurada por el Departamento de Justicia del informe del fiscal especial Robert Mueller sobre las pesquisas de la llamada trama rusa.

(Habrá ampliación)

