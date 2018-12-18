Público
EEUU Donald Trump ordena la creación de una fuerza militar espacial 

Con el fin de garantizar el "dominio" estadounidense del cosmos el presidente ha ordenado el establecimiento del Comando Espacial.

El presidente de los Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, en Pensilvania. / REUTERS - KEVIN LAMARQUE

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, ordenó este martes formalmente al Pentágono la creación de una fuerza militar dedicada a las operaciones de Estados Unidos en el espacio con el fin de garantizar el "dominio" estadounidense del cosmos. "Ordeno el establecimiento, de acuerdo con la ley de Estados Unidos, de un Comando Espacial de Estados Unidos, como un Comando Combatiente Unificado", dijo Trump en el texto oficial.

En junio, el mandatario ya anunció su intención de comenzar "inmediatamente el proceso para establecer una 'fuerza espacial' como la sexta división de las Fuerzas Armadas", al mismo nivel que los Ejércitos de Aire y Tierra, la Armada, la Infantería de Marina y la Guardia Costera.

Trump argumentó que la necesidad de formar una división de las Fuerzas Armadas estadounidenses centrada en el espacio responde a que allí también "se combaten guerras, igual que en la tierra, el aire y el mar". Actualmente, existe ya un comando de fuerzas espaciales, pero esta enmarcado en el organigrama de las Fuerzas Aéreas.

Constituir una nueva división de las Fuerzas Armadas requerirá el visto bueno del Congreso, y no está claro que Trump pueda convencer a los legisladores de la necesidad de establecer esta nueva rama dado que no ocurre desde que en 1947 se crearon las Fuerzas Aéreas.

El objetivo de la Casa Blanca, que ya ha solicitado al Congreso que destine 8.000 millones de dólares a lo largo de los próximos años para sacar adelante el proyecto, es que estas nuevas tropas estén operativas en 2020.

